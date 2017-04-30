House of Horrors Match: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Back from a break and Cole hypes RAW Talk on the WWE Network as we see the limousine pull into the back. Wyatt stumbles out and heads towards the crowd. Cole indicates a possible forfeiture as WWE Champion Randy Orton was last seen under a refrigerator. The music hits and out comes Bray Wyatt for the second half of the non-title "House of Horrors" match.

Wyatt enters the ring with his lantern and the music stops. Fans boo him. The lights come up and fans pop as Orton is standing behind Wyatt. Wyatt can't believe it. Orton has a steel chair and he goes to work on Wyatt. They go to the floor and Orton tosses Wyatt over an announce table. Orton with a draping DDT from the announce table to the floor. Orton takes his time and nails Wyatt in the back with a chair before bringing it in the ring. Orton poses for a pop.

Orton readies for a RKO when The Singh Brothers attack him and beat him down. Orton fights them off but here comes Wyatt. Orton ends up hitting him with a RKO. Jinder Mahal comes in and nails Orton from behind with the WWE Title belt he stole on SmackDown. Jinder with more shots to Orton. Wyatt takes advantage and hits Sister Abigail for the win.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

After the match, Jinder heads to the ramp with The Singh Brothers. He still has the WWE Title in his hand. Orton and Wyatt lay flat on their backs in the ring as we go to replays.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Payback.

