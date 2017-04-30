Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

We go to the ring and out first comes Braun Strowman. Fans start booing before the music even hits but out next comes Roman Reigns.

Reigns is heavily taped and bandaged. He strikes before the bell and goes to work early on. They end up on the floor and Braun slams Reigns on top of the announce table after snatching him out of mid-air on a Drive By. They come back in the ring and Reigns decks Braun but it does nothing. Braun clubs him to the mat as fans do dueling chants. Braun runs the ropes and smashes Reigns in the corner. Braun stands over Reigns and continues to punish him. Braun sends Reigns shoulder first into the ring post.

Braun charges at ringside and pins Reigns against the steel steps. Braun sends Reigns shoulder first into the steps now. Braun rocks Reigns with big knees now. Braun drops Reigns again for another pin attempt. Braun hugs Reigns and takes him to the mat now.

The hold is broken with elbows and they end up on the floor again after more counters, including a Superman punch attempt. Reigns hit a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Reigns manages to hit a Drive By. Reigns charges for a spear on the floor but Braun catches him. Reigns counters and sends Braun into the ring post. Braun hits the ring post again after Reigns moves. They come back into the ring and Reigns hits a spear but Braun kicks out at 2. Reigns readies for a spear but Braun bots him instead. Braun scoops Reigns but he slides out and hits a Superman punch but Braun is still standing. A second Superman punch puts him down. Reigns runs the ropes but Braun catches him. Reigns misses a Superman punch. Braun gets the triangle applied. Braun powerslams Reigns for a close 2 count. Braun can't believe it. Braun scoops Reigns for another powerslam and this time Reigns doesn't kick out.

Winner: Braun Strowman

After the match, Braun stands tall as we see some unhappy or surprised fans in the crowd. Reigns leaves the ring and tosses part of the steel steps back in as some fans do the "yes!" chant. Braun warns referees that try to interfere. Braun stands the steps on its side as a "thank you Strowman" chant starts. Braun scoops Reigns on his shoulder and drops him into the steps. We go to more replays. Reigns is down as Braun grabs the steel steps again. Braun lifts the steps high in the air and slams them down on Reigns for a pop. Agents Fit Finlay and Adam Pearce are out now. Braun leaves the ring and shoves Fit. Fans cheer for Braun as he poses on the ramp. Officials tend to Reigns in the ring. Cole wonders where the hell the EMTs are at. Reigns appears to be legitimately cut open as there's blood. Another "thank you Strowman" chant starts. We come back from another replay and Reigns is being helped out of the ring. He falls. A "you deserve it" chant tries to start up. Reigns stumbles up to the announce table as paramedics arrive. Reigns says he's not getting on the stretcher. He keeps walking towards the back as Payback goes off the air. RAW Talk opens on the WWE Network with Reigns being checked on backstage. Stay tuned for post-show updates.

