The first-ever "House of Horrors" match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton took place at WWE Payback tonight and as you can see below, it was definitely a one-of-a-kind match.

The match began with pre-recorded footage from a $36,000 house in Richmond, Missouri off Highway Business 10. You can check out the Movoto.com real estate listing for the home at this link . Wyatt and Orton eventually appeared inside the SAP Center in San Jose - more than 1,800 miles away from the "House of Horrors" set. The match ended with Wyatt getting a pin after Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers attacked Orton. Orton is set to defend against Jinder at the May Backlash pay-per-view.

For those who missed it, below are photos and videos from the match:

The fight has spilled into the #HouseOfHorrors' kitchen...

Safe to say there aren't any good meals cooking in there! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/8sUTsdgVpe — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017

???? He's got the whole word in his hands, he's got the whole wide world in his hands... ???? #WWEPayback #HouseOfHorrors pic.twitter.com/MiUfTiwace — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017

What evil intentions does @RandyOrton have now that HE is back to feeling at home inside a @WWE arena? #WWEPayback #HouseOfHorrors pic.twitter.com/vLAXsbzH9O — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.