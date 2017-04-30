The first-ever "House of Horrors" match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton took place at WWE Payback tonight and as you can see below, it was definitely a one-of-a-kind match.
For those who missed it, below are photos and videos from the match:
#TheViper @RandyOrton has arrived at @WWEBrayWyatt's #HouseOfHorrors... #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/QpzM4MfOBU— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
He's INSIDE! @RandyOrton has stepped foot inside the #HouseOfHorrors...and there is its master @WWEBrayWyatt! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/mUnZmCn9td— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
WHAT has @RandyOrton walked into? #HouseOfHorrors #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/049c8Trctz— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
The #EaterOfWorlds @WWEBrayWyatt and #TheViper @RandyOrton are TEARING each other apart inside the #HouseOfHorrors... #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/6HrOMmkBAY— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
The search resumes as @WWEBrayWyatt manages to evade @RandyOrton once again... #HouseOfHorrors #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/kFbnPAOmBy— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
NOT THE REFRIGERATOR! It appears @WWEBrayWyatt has gotten the best of @RandyOrton after this... #HouseOfHorrors #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/k6GYf2Ux8M— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
The fight has spilled into the #HouseOfHorrors' kitchen...— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
Safe to say there aren't any good meals cooking in there! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/8sUTsdgVpe
#FollowTheBuzzards is proclaimed...— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
Has @WWEBrayWyatt abandoned @RandyOrton inside the #HouseOfHorrors? #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/ddqW77WMrn
It's safe to say @RandyOrton had NO IDEA what he was walking into when he stepped inside @WWEBrayWyatt's #HouseOfHorrors... #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/zSqyrBxQmB— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
"Driver, take me to the arena..." - @WWEBrayWyatt #HouseOfHorrors #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/r9oSCYabK2— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
???? He's got the whole word in his hands, he's got the whole wide world in his hands... ???? #WWEPayback #HouseOfHorrors pic.twitter.com/MiUfTiwace— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
With @RandyOrton lying back in the #HouseOfHorrors underneath a refrigerator... is the forfeiture imminent? #WWEPayback @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/f1AMF2YrZh— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
The #EaterOfWorlds @WWEBrayWyatt has made it to the @SAPCenter in San Jose... #WWEPayback #HouseOfHorrors pic.twitter.com/JSFd0134Ji— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
#TheViper @RandyOrton is HERE! The #HouseOfHorrors match continues until there's a pinfall, submission, or FORFEITURE! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/qphNUTM108— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
Is the #HouseOfHorrrors match about to continue as #WWEPayback continues streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork? pic.twitter.com/oNHK0umeM2— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 1, 2017
What evil intentions does @RandyOrton have now that HE is back to feeling at home inside a @WWE arena? #WWEPayback #HouseOfHorrors pic.twitter.com/vLAXsbzH9O— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
#EaterOfWorlds @WWEBrayWyatt is finding out just how TWISTED @RandyOrton can be here! #WWEPayback #HouseOfHorrors pic.twitter.com/8GngQcxu7X— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
With the assist from @JinderMahal, @WWEBrayWyatt nails @RandyOrton with #SisterAbigail to WIN the #HouseOfHorrors match! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/55J5ULi1kp— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
WAIT A MINUTE! @RandyOrton is having to fight off @JinderMahal's pals @SinghBrosWWE here at #WWEPayback?! #HouseOfHorrors pic.twitter.com/CP8l2PRtZl— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
#TheMaharaja @JinderMahal leaves #WWEPayback with @RandyOrton's @WWE Championship, and @WWEBrayWyatt leaves with VICTORY... pic.twitter.com/OcY3VaoaOW— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
Even #TheViper can be snuck up on, as @RandyOrton's adversary @JinderMahal makes his presence known at #WWEPayback! @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/dAkRhc6kMx— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
