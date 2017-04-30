- As noted, Alexa Bliss made history by becoming the first to hold the RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title after her win over Bayley at WWE Payback tonight. Above is video from Bliss' first photoshoot as RAW Women's Champion.

Enzo n Cass got lucky.

Sacramento, California for #RawisWar...

We are coming..

???????? — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) May 1, 2017

- For those who missed it, tonight's post-Payback "RAW Talk" on the WWE Network opened with Roman Reigns being helped to the back after the post-match beatdown from Braun Strowman. Braun ended up trying to attack Reigns but he went through the ambulance door instead. You can see a few shots from the angle below:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.