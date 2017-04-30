- As noted, new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho is headed to SmackDown with the title after his win over Kevin Owens at Payback tonight. In the video above, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle says goodbye to his old friend. Angle says he's sad to see Jericho go as a GM but as a fan, he has to thank Jericho for making RAW spectacular. Angle believes this may be the best Chris Jericho he's seen. Jericho is interrupted by Mike Rome and Tom Phillips but he still can't figure out who is who. The segment ends with Tom and Mike making The List.

- In an interesting bit of trivia, the win over Cesaro and Sheamus at Payback was the first 2-on-2 tag team match at a WWE pay-per-view for RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys since the Vengeance pay-per-view on June 24th, 2007 - almost 10 years. They lost to champions Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch that night.

- After destroying Roman Reigns at tonight's Payback pay-per-view in San Jose, Braun Strowman has declared that WWE is now his yard. He tweeted the following after the show:

Tonight I drown myself in the tears of the fallen Empire's fans!!!!!! #MyYardNow — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 1, 2017

