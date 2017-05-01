Source: The Wrestlingus Show

Recently on the Wrestlingus Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Sunny, also known as Tammy Sytch, talked about whether Seth Rollins gave her a sexually transmitted infection, the rumors of her performing oral sex on Sabu for somas, her sexual encounters with Shawn Michaels, Dolph Ziggler, and Chris Masters, and what angles she has turned down over her pro wrestling career.

According to Sunny, reports that she claimed Seth Rollins gave her a sexually transmitted infection are "completely untrue" and a Facebook impostor was the party to make the false statement.

"I was on Facebook and I just clicked onto my messenger just to see if I had any important messages and somebody sent me a link to the post supposedly made by me. And I read it and I went, 'you've got to be kidding me!' So I clicked on the profile that the post was written on and it doesn't even appear for me on my Facebook page, so whoever created this fake profile of me blocked me, so I couldn't even go on there and report them."

Sunny claimed that she was not in the same room with Rollins since 2007 when she appeared for ROH. Moreover, the first Diva stated that she has never had any interest in Rollins as a romantic partner.

"I haven't been in the same room with Seth Rollins since I worked for Ring Of Honor years ago. That was the last time we were even in the same room. And back then, it was a very cordial, 'hello, how are you, nice to see you' relationship. That's pretty much it. I've never done anything [sexual] with the man. I was never interested in doing anything with him because, first of all, I was never attracted to him before [and] secondly, since his [nude] pictures have leaked on the internet, I'm definitely not looking into that, but that's a-whole-nother story!"

Also during the interview, Sunny attempted to dispel the rumors that she performed oral sex on Sabu for somas.

"Any pill I took back in the day, I had prescriptions for, so why would I need it from anybody else? Secondly, let me give you the list of men that I have admitted to having been with, okay, Shawn Michaels, The British Bulldog, Chris Masters, Dolph Ziggler. Look at them and look at Sabu. Do you actually think I would totally go for my regular type and then go for Sabu? Honestly?" Sunny continued, "nothing has ever happened with Sabu. I've known him since I'm 17 years old. We were like family members way back in the day."

In Sunny's estimation, man popularly considered the best in-ring performer, Shawn Michaels, is also the best performer in between the sheets.

"Shawn was easily the best I ever had. Shawn was easily the best." Sunny added, "we just clicked. Everything we did was just perfect, so nobody has topped him."

Although Sunny mentioned that the self-professed 'Sexy Boy''s unmentionables were "above average" in size, he was not her boy toy when it came to oral sex.

"Yeah, it was above average. Yeah, the only thing with Shawn, he wasn't too much into oral. He was more into sex, not oral."

In Sunny's learned opinion, the master of oral is none other than Chris Masters and takes home the silver medal overall.

"Chris is number two on my list of best of all time and as far as the oral goes, oh my God, nobody beats him. Nobody beats Chris Masters." Sunny explained, "with Chris, I knew I was getting off every single time. I got off with Shawn every single time too, but that was just different because we had that chemistry, but Chris, as far as the oral goes, every single time without fail. Oh my God."

Apparently Sunny and Ziggler had sex for over seven hours. While Ziggler may be here to show the world with his stamina, the two-time Slammy Award Winner suggested that Ziggler's member is not perfection as it zigzags to the left.

"Nick was really fun. We went from about 11:30 [pm], 12 o'clock at night, till 7 in the morning. He's a machine, I should say. Yeah, he's a machine and he does not tire. His stamina is insane. His size is really good, but it curves. It's crooked to the left. I don't know, but it points to the left. That's the only thing wrong with him otherwise, he was pretty good. That was in the month of November 2010."

Sunny indicated that her sexual encounter with Ziggler was just a one-time thing, but the two were flirting for months leading up to it.

"Yeah, that was just once, but there were four or five months of heavy flirtation and texting and everything like that leading up to it, so it was a big buildup. And he found me. He started writing to me on Facebook and, of course, at first I didn't think it was really him because there are so many fake accounts nowadays and everything like that."

See Also Sunny Talks About Currently Being In A Sober House, WWE Helping With The Pricey Cost

When asked whether she has ever turned down storylines in pro wrestling, Sunny admitted to vetoing having her head shaved at Smoky Mountain Wrestling and being romantic on screen with Ron Simmons.

"I have rarely said 'no' to anything in the [pro] wrestling business, as long as it was meaningful. The only things I've said 'no' to do was Jim Cornette wanted to shave my head at Smoky Mountain Wrestling. I said 'no'. And in WWE, the whole angle with Faarooq. They wanted us to have a romantic relationship on camera with all the kissing and everything like that and I said 'no.'" Sunny said, "it's just not my thing. I don't know. But I did not want to do the whole sucking face on TV with Ron Simmons. I just didn't want to do it. Yeah, and I was in a position at the company that I could say 'no' to things, so why do something I'm not comfortable with?"

Click here to check out the show. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit the Wrestlingus Show with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.