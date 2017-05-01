As noted, Sean Waltman didn't appear as scheduled at Sunday's IPW show in the U.K. Waltman was supposed to land in the U.K. on Saturday, but never arrived and the promotion stated that no one had heard from him.

"He was scheduled to land in the UK on Saturday at 2pm, but 12 hours later and nobody has heard from him," IPW posted on their Facebook page. "We wish Sean well and hope he is safe. Sometimes you do everything you can but it's completely out of our hands."

Sean Waltman On Triple H's Reaction When He Started Dating Chyna, Their Sex Tape, Chyna In WWE HOF
See Also
Sean Waltman On Triple H's Reaction When He Started Dating Chyna, Their Sex Tape, Chyna In WWE HOF

Sean Waltman's co-host on The Tomorrow Show, Keven Undergaro, posted the update below. Undergaro noted that Waltman is dealing with issues "but is OK."


Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles