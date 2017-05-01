As noted, Sean Waltman didn't appear as scheduled at Sunday's IPW show in the U.K. Waltman was supposed to land in the U.K. on Saturday, but never arrived and the promotion stated that no one had heard from him.
Sean Waltman's co-host on The Tomorrow Show, Keven Undergaro, posted the update below. Undergaro noted that Waltman is dealing with issues "but is OK."
Everyone askin about r @TheTomorrowShow cohost & most imp r friend @TheRealXPac. We spoke. He'a dealing w-issues but IS ok. He'll speak soon pic.twitter.com/USoqapKFyJ— keven undergaro (@undergaro) April 30, 2017
