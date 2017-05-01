As noted, Sean Waltman didn't appear as scheduled at Sunday's IPW show in the U.K. Waltman was supposed to land in the U.K. on Saturday, but never arrived and the promotion stated that no one had heard from him.

"He was scheduled to land in the UK on Saturday at 2pm, but 12 hours later and nobody has heard from him," IPW posted on their Facebook page. "We wish Sean well and hope he is safe. Sometimes you do everything you can but it's completely out of our hands."

Sean Waltman's co-host on The Tomorrow Show, Keven Undergaro, posted the update below. Undergaro noted that Waltman is dealing with issues "but is OK."

Everyone askin about r @TheTomorrowShow cohost & most imp r friend @TheRealXPac. We spoke. He'a dealing w-issues but IS ok. He'll speak soon pic.twitter.com/USoqapKFyJ — keven undergaro (@undergaro) April 30, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.