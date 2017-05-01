- Steve Austin will be interviewing Shane McMahon today for his podcast, The Steve Austin Show, on PodcastOne.

- As noted, the smart money came in for last night's WWE Payback pay-per-view, which hasn't happened for the last couple of WWE shows. The favorites won every match with the exception of the Austin Aries vs. Neville match. Neville was favored to win, however Aries ended up winning via disqualification.

- Sasha Banks will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans at the Cricket Wireless store at 970 Sunrise Avenue in Roseville, California, this morning from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. PT.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.