- Above, NJPW posted its first promo for the upcoming G1 Special in Long Beach, California on July 1 and 2. The promo uses phrases like "A new age is rising" and "Powerful warriors like no other" who "Have their sights on conquering the U.S." The video features Okada, Tanahashi, Naito, and Omega.

- NJPW's next big show is Wrestling Dontaku, which will take place on May 3 and air at 4am EST on NJPW World (about $9 a month to sign-up). The event will feature English commentary. Below is the full card:

* Hirai Kawato and Yos--tatsu vs. Katsuya Kitamura and Tomoyuki Oka

* Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata vs. Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W and Togi Makabe

* Beretta, Hirooki Goto, Jado, Rocky Romero and Toru Yano vs. El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Takashi Iizuka and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* David Finlay vs. Cody

* Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito vs. Juice Robinson and Kushida

* War Machine (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Tencozy (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ricochet, Ryusuke Taguchi) (c) vs. Bushi, Evil, Sanada (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Kenny Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Bad Luck Fale (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

