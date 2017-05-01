- As noted, last night's RAW Talk on the WWE Network opened with Braun Strowman trying to finish the job on Roman Reigns backstage after their main event match. Above is video of that segment.
- The Singh Brothers tweeted the following on attacking WWE Champion Randy Orton with Jinder Mahal at Payback last night. The attack allowed Bray Wyatt to win the "House of Horrors" match over Orton.
Legends are meant to be taken down. #WWEPayback @WWE pic.twitter.com/eHHKX3YyzU— Bollywood Boyz (@SinghBrosWWE) May 1, 2017
