- As noted, last night's RAW Talk on the WWE Network opened with Braun Strowman trying to finish the job on Roman Reigns backstage after their main event match. Above is video of that segment.

- The fallout video below from last night's WWE Payback features Bayley after her RAW Women's Title loss to Alexa Bliss. Bayley doesn't care that she lost the title in her hometown because the title is all she's worked for. Bayley says someone like Bliss has no respect for anyone and acts like she can walk into RAW and talk down to people. Bayley says now Bliss is champion and that makes her think it's OK to do the things she does. Bayley says she's not happy and it sucks but she's looking at how she can get her title back as soon as possible.

- The Singh Brothers tweeted the following on attacking WWE Champion Randy Orton with Jinder Mahal at Payback last night. The attack allowed Bray Wyatt to win the "House of Horrors" match over Orton.

