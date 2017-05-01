Tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California with the fallout from last night's WWE Payback pay-per-view.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* Braun Strowman rules Team Red
* Cesaro & Sheamus reach their boiling point
* There's no room for "The A-Lister" in The Bálor Club
* Bliss celebrates a history-making win
* Hobbled Kingslayer stuns Samoa Joe
