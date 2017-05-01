- As noted, Jeff Hardy lost a tooth after an errant kick from Sheamus at WWE Payback last night. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @briantheguppie for sending the video above of the spot.

- Alexa Bliss will be Chris Jericho's guest on his Talk Is Jericho podcast next week.

- Speaking of Alexa, Rusev congratulated her on Twitter for winning the RAW Women's championship at Payback last night. Rusev wrote:

Congrats @AlexaBliss_WWE Let it be known that she wasn't on the 'INDIES' for 10 years. #WWEPayback — Rusev (@RusevBUL) May 1, 2017

