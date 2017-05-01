- As noted, Jeff Hardy lost a tooth after an errant kick from Sheamus at WWE Payback last night. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @briantheguppie for sending the video above of the spot.

Jeff Hardy On Being Inebriated During Match With Sting, How Sting Was After, What Caused Drug Issues
See Also
Jeff Hardy On Being Inebriated During Match With Sting, How Sting Was After, What Caused Drug Issues

- Alexa Bliss will be Chris Jericho's guest on his Talk Is Jericho podcast next week.

- Speaking of Alexa, Rusev congratulated her on Twitter for winning the RAW Women's championship at Payback last night. Rusev wrote:


Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles