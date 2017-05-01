As seen at WWE Payback last night, Chris Jericho defeated Kevin Owens to win the U.S. Championship. Per the match stipulation, Jericho will join Owens on SmackDown Live starting on Tuesday.

It should be noted that Jericho will start touring with Fozzy this Friday in Virginia Beach. He will be touring with the group throughout the month, and has concerts scheduled for every Tuesday in May starting next week through May 30th, so at most he will be appearing on SmackDown twice this month.

As noted, the first single of Fozzy's new album, Judas, debuted last night on The Radio 1 Rock Show on BBC Radio 1, which you can listen to at this link at the 1:58:20 mark. The song will be available on Tuesday at 10am ET on Loudwire.com, as seen below:

