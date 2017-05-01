As seen at WWE Payback last night, Chris Jericho defeated Kevin Owens to win the U.S. Championship. Per the match stipulation, Jericho will join Owens on SmackDown Live starting on Tuesday.
As noted, the first single of Fozzy's new album, Judas, debuted last night on The Radio 1 Rock Show on BBC Radio 1, which you can listen to at this link at the 1:58:20 mark. The song will be available on Tuesday at 10am ET on Loudwire.com, as seen below:
TOMORROW at 10am EST on @Loudwire! #Judas #Fozzy #Fozzy2017 pic.twitter.com/UdT7f3kRBy— FOZZY (@FOZZYROCK) May 1, 2017
