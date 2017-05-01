- WWE posted the slow-motion backstage footage above from last night's WWE Payback pay-per-view. The video features Roman Reigns, Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss and others.
- Matt Hardy went full "Broken" on Twitter again when issuing these threats to Sheamus and Cesaro:
An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, you MUNDANE MULE from Ireland.— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 1, 2017
I WILL EAT YOU. https://t.co/pGISYFJFfb
This "sportsmanship" malarkey.. @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus.. It's OVAH! pic.twitter.com/er6VxbkzUP— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 1, 2017
