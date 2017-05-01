- WWE posted the slow-motion backstage footage above from last night's WWE Payback pay-per-view. The video features Roman Reigns, Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss and others.

- Batista will be Chris Jericho's guest on his Talk Is Jericho podcast this Friday.

Batista Talks Getting Fined 100K By WWE, Said He Knew That Things Would Never Be The Same
- Matt Hardy went full "Broken" on Twitter again when issuing these threats to Sheamus and Cesaro:



