- WWE posted the slow-motion backstage footage above from last night's WWE Payback pay-per-view. The video features Roman Reigns, Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss and others.

Batista will be Chris Jericho's guest on his Talk Is Jericho podcast this Friday.

- Matt Hardy went full "Broken" on Twitter again when issuing these threats to Sheamus and Cesaro:

An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, you MUNDANE MULE from Ireland.



I WILL EAT YOU. https://t.co/pGISYFJFfb — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 1, 2017

