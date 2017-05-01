- Drew McIntyre finished his independent wrestling commitments this past weekend and will start working NXT live events this week on the West Coast, starting with Thursday's show in Phoenix, AZ. McIntyre is also booked for the NXT U.K. tour in June.

- As noted, Sean Waltman didn't appear as scheduled at Sunday's IPW show in the U.K. Waltman was supposed to land in the U.K. on Saturday, but never arrived and the promotion stated that no one had heard from him. Waltman's co-host on The Tomorrow Show, Keven Undergaro, posted an update stating that Waltman is dealing with issues "but is OK." Kevin Nash also posted the update below, stating that Waltman "is great" and that there is "nothing to worry about."

@TheRealXPac is great. Nothing to worry about. Love you Sean my brother. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) May 1, 2017

