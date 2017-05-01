- WWE posted this video of custom title plates for Alexa Bliss being added to the RAW Women's Title. Bliss will celebrate her Payback win over Bayley at tonight's RAW.
- Zack Ryder tweeted the following today on his 10th anniversary with WWE. Ryder has been out of action with a knee injury since December but recently got back into the ring to begin training for his return.
10 years ago I made my @WWE debut...5/1/07. #BroskiInc #DecadeOfLivingTheDream (Watch #ZTrueComebackStory https://t.co/FzZHOfnApU) pic.twitter.com/M4xuudb9QD— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 1, 2017
