- Cesaro appeared on Good Day Sacramento earlier today to promote tonight's WWE RAW. As seen above, The Swiss Superman surprised a Tyler Breeze superfan at his home.
- Triple H announced today that WWE NXT will run Richmond, VA on June 15th, Bel Air, MD on June 16th and Poughkeepsie, NY on June 17th. Tickets go on sale this Friday and full details are available at NXTTickets.com. He tweeted the following on the post-UK tour events:
