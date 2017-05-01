- As noted, this week's SmackDown will see new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho arrive on the blue brand after his win over Kevin Owens at WWE Payback on Sunday. WWE has confirmed that Owens will get his rematch on Tuesday night. Above is a promo.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Sacramento for this week's Main Event episode:

* Drew Gulak vs. Lince Dorado

* Curtis Axel vs. Curt Hawkins

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As seen on tonight's RAW, new RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss teamed with Nia Jax, Emma and Alicia Fox to defeat Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Dana Brooke. Dana has received a bunch of praise on social media for using some new moves. She's been re-tweeting the comments and below are a few. You can also see a GIF of Dana in the match below:

I don't care what another says, @DanaBrookeWWE has improved in more ways than one. Hopefully it continues! #8WomenTag #WWESacramento #RAW — #BROKEN DJ Storms (@Numba1WW3Fan) May 2, 2017

Frankly speakin, @DanaBrookeWWE has got a very unique moveset..

Being a #Women wrestler, she's a lot athletic than others?????? — Shriharsh Verma (@Yours_SHV) May 2, 2017

@WWEUniverse @DanaBrookeWWE @AliciaFoxy That was actually dope. At this rate, Dana will have a better moveset than Alexa. — Sasha Blew 2-0 Lead (@TxaraJvnes) May 2, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.