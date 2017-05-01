- The storyline update on Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns coming out of WWE Payback is that Braun tore his rotator cuff while Reigns re-injured his ribs and suffered other internal injuries. The storyline announcement was made by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on tonight's RAW from Sacramento.
- This week's WWE 205 Live episode from Fresno, California will feature the following singles matches:
* Lince Dorado vs. TJ Perkins
* Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali
* Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar
