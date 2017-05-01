- With May upon us, that means UFC 211 is now just days away. The event takes place May 13 from Dallas and will feature Stipe Miocic defending his heavyweight title against Junior dos Santos. The bout is a rematch of a fight won by dos Santos, a former champion himself.
- Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is prepared to end his career if not given what he wants. Appearing on "The MMA Hour" Monday, Silva stated that he is ready to retire if not given a fight with Yoel Romero for the interim title.
"I'm far too old and I'm done, bro," Silva said. "I'm sorry. I know I need to respect my fans — I respect my fans. I'm sorry guys. I love the sport. I love fighting. Fighting is my life. But it's too much bulls--t."
Silva was originally expected to face Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 212 in June, but Gastelum was removed after a failed drug test. No opponent has been announced for the Brazilian yet. During the interview, Romero called in and said he was willing to accept the fight.
"I fight only with Anderson for the interim belt," Romero said. "If not for him, I wait for my time for the belt."
- Vitor Belfort confirmed on social media that UFC 212 will be his final appearance inside the Octagon. The former champion will meet Nate Marquardt from Brazil in June. Belfort, though, appeared to mention that he could compete elsewhere after the fight, specifically stating this was his final fight for the UFC.
Comecei minha jornada há 20 anos, no UFC 12 e exatos 200 eventos depois no dia 3 de Junho, estarei fazendo minha última luta na organização no UFC 212 na minha cidade natal, Rio de Janeiro. Conto com a torcida de todos vcs na arena para que eu tenha a oportunidade de agradecer pessoalmente a cada de vcs que estiveram sempre comigo. Vamos juntos!! _____________________________I started my UFC journey 20 years ago, at UFC 12 and exactly 200 events after at June third, I will be making my last appearance for the organization at my hometown, Rio de Janeiro. I am expecting you at the arena so I can say thank you in person to you all that have been with me along this way. Always together!!
