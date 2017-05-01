- With May upon us, that means UFC 211 is now just days away. The event takes place May 13 from Dallas and will feature Stipe Miocic defending his heavyweight title against Junior dos Santos. The bout is a rematch of a fight won by dos Santos, a former champion himself.

An extended preview for the event has been released, providing training camp footage and interviews with Miocic, dos Santos, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade.

- Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is prepared to end his career if not given what he wants. Appearing on "The MMA Hour" Monday, Silva stated that he is ready to retire if not given a fight with Yoel Romero for the interim title.

"I'm far too old and I'm done, bro," Silva said. "I'm sorry. I know I need to respect my fans — I respect my fans. I'm sorry guys. I love the sport. I love fighting. Fighting is my life. But it's too much bulls--t."

Silva was originally expected to face Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 212 in June, but Gastelum was removed after a failed drug test. No opponent has been announced for the Brazilian yet. During the interview, Romero called in and said he was willing to accept the fight.

"I fight only with Anderson for the interim belt," Romero said. "If not for him, I wait for my time for the belt."

- Vitor Belfort confirmed on social media that UFC 212 will be his final appearance inside the Octagon. The former champion will meet Nate Marquardt from Brazil in June. Belfort, though, appeared to mention that he could compete elsewhere after the fight, specifically stating this was his final fight for the UFC.

