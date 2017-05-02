Thanks to Hank Whittaker for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Stockton, California:
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler in the match of the night to open the show
* Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English, who wanted another chance to prove himself
* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English
* Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated The Ascension
* AJ Styles defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a really intense Triple Threat, up there with the Nakamura/Ziggler opener
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka in a really good match
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over American Alpha
* WWE Champion Randy Orton and Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan and Jinder Mahal (with The Singh Brothers) in the main event
