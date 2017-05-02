Thanks to Hank Whittaker for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Stockton, California:

Fun show, crowd would have been really hot if it weren't for so many kids in the crowd. Some of these matches may be out of order.

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler in the match of the night to open the show

* Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English, who wanted another chance to prove himself

* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

* Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated The Ascension

* AJ Styles defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a really intense Triple Threat, up there with the Nakamura/Ziggler opener

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka in a really good match

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over American Alpha

* WWE Champion Randy Orton and Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan and Jinder Mahal (with The Singh Brothers) in the main event

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.