- Above is video from last night's "Table For 3" on the WWE Network with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge talking about how tough the early days of training for their pro wrestling careers were.
- As noted, Kevin Owens will get his Payback rematch from new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho on tonight's SmackDown from Fresno. Owens tweeted the following on the match after it was announced during RAW:
Tomorrow night, I take back what was stolen from me. I take back what is rightfully mine as #TheFaceOfAmerica. I take back MY #USTitle. https://t.co/hr1jeZnmKA— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) May 2, 2017
