Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

Recently on Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, 'The Last Professional Broadcaster' Sam Roberts spoke with former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. The RAW Superstar talked about whether he was dissatisfied with his role at WrestleMania 32, his most memorable WrestleMania entrance, and the future of The Wyatt Family.

During the interview, Wyatt admitted that he was "in a very bad place" at the time of WrestleMania 32 and that 'The Eater Of Worlds' wants to be the next The Rock, not his punching bag.

"I was in a very bad place at last year's WrestleMania, emotionally and physically I was a little beat up. But it was like all that rage an anger is what kind of drove me this year and brought me to where I am now." Wyatt continued, "that's the thing. I want to be The Rock. I want to be the next Rock. Being in there with him and seeing the energy that he can cause the fans to go through, it's an amazing thing. But I don't want to be the guy that gets beat up by The Rock. I want to be The Rock. I want to be better than The Rock."

According to Wyatt, his first WrestleMania entrance was his most memorable.



"The one with The Undertaker was kind of cool because you got to see us back-to-back, but it was dusk and it was different. Last year was unreal, man. Seeing all the lights and 106,000 people. I don't know if anyone will ever top that, if I can ever top that as a visual. But the first one was the most important to me. It was my first one. It was in New Orleans [Louisiana]. It was very important and that's the one that I hold dearest to my heart."

When asked whether Luke Harper will ever return to the fold, Wyatt stressed that he will be reunited with his righthand man when the time is right.

"I have mixed emotions on that. But where he's at now, he wants to go do his own thing. Go do your own thing because I know who we are. I know where we are as people and when the time is right, we'll be back together." Wyatt added, "when we're needed together, we'll be together again because, like I said, we are brothers."

Similarly, Wyatt indicated that the same goes for Braun Strowman insofar as he will eventually return to The Wyatt Family and they will not stop being brothers.

"It's going to be in-and-out forever. I think we are owed our own singles successes and I wish the best for Harper and them. I hope they do great, but I'm always here and we're always brothers. No one ever stopped being brothers." Wyatt said, "and that's the thing. No one ever asks me about Braun [Strowman]. Oh, will Braun ever be back? Of course he will. They always come back. I taught him how to tie his shoes and I taught him how to fly and he won't forget that."

Click here to check out the podcast. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

