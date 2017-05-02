- As noted, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman went missing over the weekend after he missed a show in the U.K. on Sunday. As noted, WrestlingNews.co reported that Waltman was arrested by the Los Angeles Airport Police Department on Saturday morning and was charged with a felony, although it is not known what that charge was.

Waltman appeared on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro for the first time since going missing, as seen in the video above. Waltman didn't address the arrest and said that he would discuss the details of what happened on his podcast this week. He did however reveal that he wasn't using drugs.

"I wasn't using anything," Waltman said. "Even my closest friends, I understand if they doubt me. At least in the back of their minds. I get it."

- WWE.com is running a poll asking fans who would have won the Triple Threat Match on RAW if Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe hadn't interfered. As of this writing, 58% have gone with Finn Balor, 30% have gone with Seth Rollins, and only 12% have gone with The Miz, who was the eventual winner.

- Following his win on RAW, The Miz took to Twitter to bash Finn Balor. The duo were also engaged in a scuffle on Miz TV during the Pre-Show of Payback.

Welcome to The Miz just kicked your ass club, Finn https://t.co/1PsZ6AzD5y — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 2, 2017

