- As noted, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman went missing over the weekend after he missed a show in the U.K. on Sunday. As noted, WrestlingNews.co reported that Waltman was arrested by the Los Angeles Airport Police Department on Saturday morning and was charged with a felony, although it is not known what that charge was.
"I wasn't using anything," Waltman said. "Even my closest friends, I understand if they doubt me. At least in the back of their minds. I get it."
- WWE.com is running a poll asking fans who would have won the Triple Threat Match on RAW if Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe hadn't interfered. As of this writing, 58% have gone with Finn Balor, 30% have gone with Seth Rollins, and only 12% have gone with The Miz, who was the eventual winner.
- Following his win on RAW, The Miz took to Twitter to bash Finn Balor. The duo were also engaged in a scuffle on Miz TV during the Pre-Show of Payback.
Welcome to The Miz just kicked your ass club, Finn https://t.co/1PsZ6AzD5y— The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 2, 2017
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.