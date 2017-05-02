Source: JR's BBQ

Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com looking back at Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view. Here are some highlights:

"The controversial House of Horrors match has seemingly been received mixed reviews. I did not 'hate' the match at all but could see where it might not have been an ideal fit for some fans especially those that were in the arena. These type bouts are often times calculated risks when it comes to presentation. It had some of the Hollywood Backlot Brawl qualities/feel that featured Goldust vs Roddy Piper back in the day. This was apparently a challenging presentation for some fans to embrace but could it actually be much to do about nothing? I was actually surprised that Wyatt won and thought the inclusion of Jinder Mahal and his crew was timely."

Braun Strowman's potential:

"Another strong outing on a major event for Braun Strowman who is being creatively managed quite well by @WWE. Strowman is a major part of the future of WWE or so it seems to me. Curious to see how WWE deals with Strowman's popularity considering that he is being booked as a nasty, badass villain. Defiant, young males love to live vicariously through stars that they often times see on TV and if that logic is somewhat accurate, what's there to dislike about Strowman? Braun is a monster with no apparent reverse gear.

"WWE has one of their most potentially, viable young talents that they have featured in years with this massive athlete."

His upcoming May show in Chicago:

Much more is contained in Ross' latest blog, including his thoughts on the Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins match, Chris Jericho being "a treasure", Alexa Bliss beating Bayley in Bayley's hometown and much more. You can check out the full entry by clicking here.

