As noted, WWE announced that their July 9th pay-per-view at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, now titled Great Balls of Fire, will feature Brock Lesnar's first WWE Universal Championship title defense since Lesnar won the strap at WrestleMania 33 last month.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that while Lesnar is scheduled for the July pay-per-view and SummerSlam, his other dates aren't solidified yet.

As seen on RAW last night, both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor made their case for title shots against Lesnar. Meltzer said that while Lesnar will likely face both men before WrestleMania 34, there's currently nothing officially set regarding those matches or Lesnar's opponents through WrestleMania, although he is expected to be facing Braun Strowman in July.

When Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship the last time at SummerSlam in 2014, he only worked two matches before losing the title at WrestleMania 31 to Seth Rollins (who cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase and actually pinned Lesnar's opponent, Roman Reigns, to win the title). Meltzer noted that Lesnar will be around a lot more for this championship reign than his seven month 2014-2015 run.

