As noted, former WWE Superstar Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was arrested at the airport in Los Angeles over the weekend. Shortly after midnight on Saturday Waltman was arrested on a felony charge and later released on Sunday after posting a $35,000 bail.
Waltman was stopped at customs when the drugs were discovered and airport police were called to the scene. Waltman was arrested on the spot and taken to a nearby jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. During that process, police discovered Waltman had an outstanding warrant from a prior DUI arrest.
Waltman's rep told TMZ that the former DX member was "fine" but they didn't offer any further details.
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.