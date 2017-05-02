Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California with more hype for the Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Jericho and Owens square off in WWE Payback rematch for United States Title

* Naomi & Charlotte try to break up the welcoming committee

* Will Orton be looking for payback on Mahal?

* How will Breezango follow up on their huge victory?

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.