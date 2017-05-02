Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California with more hype for the Backlash pay-per-view.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:
* Jericho and Owens square off in WWE Payback rematch for United States Title
* Naomi & Charlotte try to break up the welcoming committee
* Will Orton be looking for payback on Mahal?
* How will Breezango follow up on their huge victory?
