- Above is the latest "BellaBody" episode with Nikki Bella in a bikini talking about her body struggles. She showed off her physique after getting her diet and cardio back on track.

John Cena will be presenting an award at Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

- As noted, The Miz defeated Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in last night's RAW main event to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. The finish saw Samoa Joe attack Rollins and Bray Wyatt attack Balor. Joe took to Twitter and issued the following warning to Rollins after the show:

We are done when I say we are done.. pic.twitter.com/ptryRsU73R — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) May 2, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.