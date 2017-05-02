- Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo, f.k.a. John Morrison in WWE, suffered a nasty looking slip at Sunday's WrestleCircus event during a match with Brian Cage. As seen in the video above, Mundo slipped while attempting a move from the top rope and crashed to the outside of the ring. Morrison was apparently OK and was able to finish the match, losing to Cage.

- ROH announced this week that Jay Lethal has been added to the ROH World Championship match at the War of the Worlds pay-per-view in New York City on May 12th. He will face Cody and the winner of the ROH World Championship match between champion Christopher Daniels and Matt Taven in Dearborn, Michigan on May 10th.

- As noted, the World of Sport tapings scheduled for this month in England have been postponed. World of Sport issued the statement below stating that the tapings are being rescheduled due to contract negotiations:

WOS live show dates in May are being rescheduled as a result of contract negotiations. All those who bought tickets will receive a refund. — ITV WOS Wrestling (@WOSWrestlingITV) May 2, 2017

