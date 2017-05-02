- Above is the official video for the first single, Judas, from the upcoming untitled album from Chris Jericho's band, Fozzy. As noted, Jericho will start touring with Fozzy at the end of this week.

- Through Wednesday night at 11:59 PT, WWEShop.com has a sale on commemorative title belts, championship belt buckles, memorabilia, collectibles and more. There is no code necessary, just use this link.

- Below is the official poster for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view featuring Shinsuke Nakamura. The pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, May 21st:

