- As noted, today is The Rock's 45th birthday. Above, a number of his friends - including Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Jimmy Fallon - wished him a "Happy Birthday."

- During last night's Number One Contender Triple Threat match between The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt showed up, took out Balor, and disappeared. During the post-Raw segment, Dean Ambrose and The Miz were talking in the ring when suddenly Bray Wyatt came from out under the ring and ran all the way to the backstage area. The live crowd laughed, while Miz asked "What was that?" Ambrose replied, "I've been trying to figure out how they do that, for years!"

LMFAO????????????????BRAY IS A GODDAMN LEGEND!!!

LOOK AT THAT MAN RUN pic.twitter.com/QwSMyhttzv — ??????Desháun??????? (@DevilsXOmega) May 2, 2017

