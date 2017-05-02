- Above, WWE posted a video of what's coming soon to the WWE Network. Some of the shows include WWE 24 featuring Finn Balor, Goldberg, and Kurt Angle. Also, new episodes of WWE Story Time and Table For 3 featuring Michael Hayes, Eric Bischoff, and Jim Cornette in one show and Kelly Kelly, Eve, and Maryse in another.
- While he needed actual ankle surgery, Kofi Kingston was written of WWE TV when The Revival "broke" his ankle in a post-match attack in early April. The New Day have since been moved to SmackDown and have yet to appear on the show. On social media, the two groups have continued to go back and forth, first with The Revival making a "We broke Kofi's ankle" shirt. Then, yesterday, Kofi fired back with this:
yikes... pic.twitter.com/PQMGkgKN1t— Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) May 2, 2017
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder both were quick to respond to the New Day member:
Just walk away. https://t.co/AKX7fTBcQ3— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) May 2, 2017
Sweet stain on your even sweeter cargo shorts. Maybe we'll break your other ankle just for wearing those. Have fun hiding over at Smackdown. https://t.co/zmE2MksqMR— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) May 2, 2017
