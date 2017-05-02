- Above, WWE posted a video of what's coming soon to the WWE Network. Some of the shows include WWE 24 featuring Finn Balor, Goldberg, and Kurt Angle. Also, new episodes of WWE Story Time and Table For 3 featuring Michael Hayes, Eric Bischoff, and Jim Cornette in one show and Kelly Kelly, Eve, and Maryse in another.

According to PWInsider , as of today, Adam Cole is now a free agent and is free to sign anywhere. In recent interviews, Cole has stated this will be the first time in awhile he's been able to look outside of Ring of Honor and if he did come to WWE, he would want to start in NXT. No word yet on where he plans on signing.

- While he needed actual ankle surgery, Kofi Kingston was written of WWE TV when The Revival "broke" his ankle in a post-match attack in early April. The New Day have since been moved to SmackDown and have yet to appear on the show. On social media, the two groups have continued to go back and forth, first with The Revival making a "We broke Kofi's ankle" shirt. Then, yesterday, Kofi fired back with this:

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder both were quick to respond to the New Day member:

Sweet stain on your even sweeter cargo shorts. Maybe we'll break your other ankle just for wearing those. Have fun hiding over at Smackdown. https://t.co/zmE2MksqMR — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) May 2, 2017

