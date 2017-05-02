Source: ShowBuzz Daily
Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the fallout from Payback and a Triple Threat main event with The Miz defeating Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, drew 2.87 million viewers. This is down 4.5% from last week's 3.007 million viewers for the Payback go-home episode and the lowest number of the year.
RAW was #3 on cable for the night in viewership, behind two NBA Playoff games. RAW was #4 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the two NBA games and Love & Hip-Hop.
Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:
January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers
February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers
February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers
February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers
March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers
March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers
March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers
April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers
April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers
April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers
April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers
May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers
May 8th Episode:
