- Above is a Total Divas bonus clip for Wednesday with Maryse trying to distract The Miz from fantasy football.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop. RAW had 89,000 interactions with 19,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week's 105,000 Twitter interactions with 22,000 unique authors. RAW also had 192,000 Facebook interactions with 133,000 unique authors, down from last week's 214,000 interactions with 146,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- Former WWE Champion The Rock posted the following on his 45th birthday as he kicked off day 1 of production on the "Rampage" movie, based on the classic video game. Rock wrote:

Day 1. Kicking off production. #RAMPAGE.

In our story we have three animals (gorilla, crocodile and a wolf) who fall victim to evil genetic editing, rapidly changing every strand of their DNA so they grow, evolve and mutate. Everything becomes amplified.. their size, strength, speed, agility.. and violent aggression.

One of the animals infected - a rare Albino gorilla named, George, is my best friend.

George, is played by 6'9 @tallie7487, (Jason Liles, pictured here). Jason has been studying gorillas for months now preparing for this motion capture role. Gorilla movements, body language, and all emotions - joy, pain, sadness, love, aggression etc. It's insane when you get around this man and how he's able to brilliantly embody a gorilla. This is the most fascinating advanced VFX/motion cap process I've ever worked with in my career. Incredible learning curve for me.

We have the best mo-cap team in the world (WETA Digital) working on our gigantic RAMPAGE MONSTERS and you'll get a taste of this new technology in the upcoming WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES as well as James Cameron's AVATARS.

With all the cool advanced technology in our movie, the #1 thing you're gonna experience when you watch it, is FUN.

Because when my best friend, George no happy, then me no happy. And when me no happy.. bad people become our lunch.

#Day1 #KickingOffProduction #RAMPAGE

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.