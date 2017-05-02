Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion in the main event of tonight's SmackDown from Fresno, California.

Owens is now a two-time United States Champion. Jericho just won the title at Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view from Owens.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:

Tables have turned after a wicked CANNONBALL on the outside as @FightOwensFight steps into the driver's seat! #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/JhLq6sMMRL — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 3, 2017

Medics are attending to @IAmJericho after that DDT on the floor led him to lose the #USTitle on #SDLive... pic.twitter.com/d9hgpckzLP — WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2017

