Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion in the main event of tonight's SmackDown from Fresno, California.

Owens is now a two-time United States Champion. Jericho just won the title at Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view from Owens.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:


















