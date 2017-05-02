- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens use his Payback rematch to take back the WWE United States Title from Chris Jericho in the main event. WWE posted this backstage video of Owens ripping the Jericho name plate from the title.
- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live and SmackDown in Fresno, CA saw WWE Champion Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles defeat Erick Rowan, Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal. Orton and Nakamura did not appear on tonight's TV broadcast. Below is a post-match photo of the babyfaces posing:
@RSWLive Here are your winners! #SmackdownLive dark match. pic.twitter.com/Qe01EVtSIZ— Tim Butler (@armyxrays) May 3, 2017
