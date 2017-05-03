- As seen above, new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens spoke with Renee Young and Shane McMahon on last night's Talking Smack. When asked if he went too far in the post-match beatdown to Chris Jericho, Owens says no and asks Shane what he thinks. Shane says it's tough because they create opportunities in this environment but Owens is definitely grabbing the bull by its horn.

Owens says Jericho disrespected him right off the bat by declaring that SmackDown was his show when everyone knows wherever Owens goes is The Kevin Owens Show. Owens says Jericho cheated to win the title at Payback on Sunday and this just had to end. If Jericho knows what's good for him he will leave and not come back because SmackDown is his show.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which new SmackDown Superstar has made the biggest impact on the blue brand so far - WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal, Charlotte Flair, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, The Singh Brothers, The Colons or Tamina Snuka. As of this writing, 28% have voted for Owens and Nakamura while 27% went with Jinder, 9% for Flair and 3% for Snuka. The rest received 2% or less.

- Erick Rowan continues to post his own cryptic videos to Twitter. He posted the following video during SmackDown and wrote, "Sleep Tight..." As noted, Rowan teamed with Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal for a loss to Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles and WWE Champion Randy Orton in the post-205 Live dark main event this week but he did not appear on TV.

