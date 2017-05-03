- Above is the latest WWE SmackDown debut teaser for The New Day. As noted, the group will return to TV once Kofi Kingston has been cleared from his ankle injury. Big E and Xavier Woods have been enjoying some time off while Kofi recovers.
- Earlier we posted the backstage video of new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens ripping Chris Jericho's name plate off the title after SmackDown went off the air. WWE posted this video showing that the name plate for Owens has already been added back to the belt:
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.