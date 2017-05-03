As noted, Adam Cole's ROH contract expired this past weekend. Cole has been with the company on-and-off since 2009.

While there has been a lot of speculation that Cole will be signing with WWE, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that "everybody wants Adam Cole right now."

Meltzer noted that Cole going to WWE is not necessarily a lock, although he does believe that is where Cole will end up. He stated that New Japan Pro Wrestling is interested in signing him as well.

Cole is scheduled to face Hiroshi Tanahashi at ROH's War of the Worlds pay-per-view on May 12th. It was noted that even though Cole's ROH contract has expired, he may still be used for other ROH shows and work independent dates unless he ends up officially signing with WWE.

