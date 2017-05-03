As noted, AJ Styles appeared on last night's episode of Talking Smack with Renee Young and Shane McMahon. During the show, Renee discussed Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho moving from RAW to SmackDown and asked Styles if he felt any pressure in his feud with Owens by carrying the SmackDown brand on his shoulders.

"I want that kind of pressure," Styles replied. "When the pressure's on, I do better. Pressure makes diamonds, right?"

Styles went on to praise SmackDown, noting that it was the brand of opportunity and that it was the place to prove yourself. Styles named Jinder Mahal as someone who came to SmackDown to try to prove himself and claimed that RAW steals the stars that SmackDown creates.

"SmackDown makes 'em, RAW takes 'em!" Styles claimed. "We make Superstars over here, that is what we do! You try to clean us out, we're going to build somebody up and put them on the spot. Guess what? If you want a Superstar, this is where it's made."

