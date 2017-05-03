Source: Talk Is Jericho

Former WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho recently caught up with fellow WWE Superstar, Samoa Joe. Among other things, Joe talked about why he stayed in NXT for as long as he did, when he found out he was headed to the main roster, whether he has had a sit-down meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon yet, and the possibility of a match with current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

According to Joe, he, Finn Bálor, and Shinsuke Nakamura stayed in NXT longer than anticipated because NXT became a third touring brand that needed their star power to sell tickets. 'The Destroyer' went on to compare NXT to ROH and ECW as far as being raided for talent.

"I want to say almost close to two years. Yeah, yeah, yeah, but I think a part of that too was about driving the brand. And I think that was kind of the issue with myself, Finn, and Nakamura. We were kind of these mainstays, it was a touring brand at this point, and it was like I felt kind of needed us, Bayley, is another consummate player, just it was kind of what people showed up and paid to see."

Joe added, "NXT is at a level now where it is a third touring brand within the WWE spectrum and you have to now produce talent that have the risk of being gone. I liken it to a Ring Of Honor or an ECW where it's like you'd build these huge stars, but eventually opportunity comes calling and now you have to start from scratch."

Although going to the main roster became an "unspoken thing" for the SoCal native, he was told to get ready for the jump at NXT TakeOver: Toronto and got the game plan for his debut over Royal Rumble weekend.

"I think at a certain point it became kind of an unspoken thing. And then, I remember, I want to say, going probably after Toronto [Canada], NXT TakeOver: Toronto, it was mentioned to me, 'hey, listen, there [are] probably going to be some opportunities for you elsewhere… so be ready. And I really didn't learn about the debut until the day before the Rumble. Then, the plan was kind of laid out to me."

Joe indicated that he has not had a formal meeting with McMahon yet, though 'The Samoan Submission Specialist' is under the impression that meetings with 'Vinnie Mac' tend to be unpleasant.

"We haven't really had a sit-down meeting. We talk in passing and like I'm not big on like having real long, drawn out conversations and I guess that's to my detriment. I'll show up and be like, 'hey, what do we need? Alright, cool.' I'm out the door. Let's go get it done." Joe exclaimed, "I heard, if you do have a meeting, nine times out of 10 it's not a good thing!"

With respect to Lesnar, Joe stated that he would like to face 'The Beast Incarnate' and that he has the legitimate offense to make such a match work.

"Absolutely. I think, and I've stated it a lot, I think it's something the fans want to see and I'd definitely like to get into it with Brock." Joe explained, "he's very intense. It has got to be believable. I think that's part of it too."

Check out 'The Pod Of Thunder And Rock & Roll' here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

