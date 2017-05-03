- Above, NJPW revealed the participants for the upcoming Best of the Super Juniors tournament, which is scheduled to take place between May 17 and June 3. The tournament gathers the best junior heavyweights from around the world and is divided into two blocks, round-robin style, with the top scorers from each block facing off in the finals. Last year's winner was Will Ospreay. Wrestlers included this year are:

Jushin Thunder LigerRicochetDragon LeeWill OspreayMarty ScurllTaichiTaka MichinokuHiromu Takahashi

B Block

Tiger Mask

Ryusuke Taguchi

KUSHIDA

Volador Jr

ACH

Kanemaru

Desperado

BUSHI

- Earlier today, NJPW's Wrestling Dontaku show took place, here are the full results:

* Yoshi Tatsu and Hirai Kawato defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Takayuki Oka

* YOSHI-HASHI and Will Ospreay defeated Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

* Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W and Togi Makabe defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi

* Hirooki Goto, RPG Vice, Jado and Toru Yano defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, Taka Michinoku, El Desperado and Minoru Suzuki

* Cody defeated David Finlay

* Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi defeated KUSHIDA and Juice Robinson

* War Machine (c) defeated Guerillas of Destiny and Tencozy (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Championship)

* Kenny Omega defeated Tomohiro Ishii

* Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Bad Luck Fale (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

