Source: Mirror

Charlotte Flair recently spoke to the Mirror about a variety of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"It doesn't really change my schedule that much because it's Saturday to Wednesday versus Friday to Tuesday, but I guess my personal level I'm reunited with my best friend in real life, Becky Lynch, and my mentor Natalya. I started basically with both of them when I debuted, so personally it's awesome. Professionally I'm looking forward to facing Carmella, I've never faced her, I've been in a title match with Naomi, there is Tamina, so the opportunities for new storylines or to add a fresh coat of paint to my character, with new characters to interact with, I'm pretty excited. It's like energising."

Recreating Her Magic With Sasha On SmackDown Live:

"I have no doubt in my mind. I feel I could do that with Becky and I also feel I could do that with Natalya. I worked both of them in two different programmes when I was on Raw, but that would be a dream of mine to main event with my best friend Becky on a pay-per-view or show... it would just be awesome, given if people really look back at the history of our storyline, from PCB [Paige/Charlotte/Becky], to separating, it would be great."

The Finish To Her PPV Winning Streak:

"Ha ha yeah, you know I tell people it was a statistic, not the story. The pay-per-view thing was more a cool statistic. The story was here's this underdog, that in Charlotte's eyes was just a fan and didn't belong in her presence. And I think that was the bigger focus, that she finally did it, she slayed the dragon, ha ha."

Her Contrasting Attitudes in Wrestlemania 32 and Wrestlemania 33:

"Oh my gosh, I was feeling it! Like last year I was so nervous I could barely... I was like 'Am I going to fall? My dad's beside me, it's my first Mania, what am I doing here?' Then when I walked out this year, I just knew I belonged and I knew how far I had come, so I just enjoyed the moment, I soaked it up, and I was singing Beyoncé in my head as I walked down the ramp, I was like 'this is so great'. Last year I had the pressure of my dad being beside me and don't mistake this for 'I wasn't thrilled to have with my dad with me', but this was kind of like my first moment, my first entrance, like I had made it. Of course I will always be Ric Flair's daughter, but it meant this time I was like 'you know what? I'm Charlotte'. I was so proud."

Charlotte also discussed how she is adjusting to SmackDown Live, potential matches with Becky Lynch, her rivalry with Sasha Banks and more. To read the entire interview, click here

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.