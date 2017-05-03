As noted, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was arrested this past Saturday at the Los Angeles International Airport. Waltman was flying to the U.K. for an independent wrestling appearance when he was charged with felony drug possession for allegedly attempting to bring meth and marijuana through customs.

TMZ Sports uploaded their full interview with Waltman regarding the incident, as seen in the video above. Waltman said that the substance that he had in his possession were candida cleanse capsules that he obtained from Vitamin Cottage, and not methamphetamine. He said that he was taking the capsules because he's had a yeast infection for the past year. Waltman, who has dealt with substance abuse issues in the past, said that he understood why people may not believe his tory.

"With my past, I can totally understand anybody rolling their eyes at my story," Waltman said. "Once the lab work comes back, this should be all cleared up. But in the meantime, oh what a mess man. What a mess."

Waltman, who is on a Customs & Border Patrol watch-list for narcotics, said that agents claimed that the capsules were meth so that they could apprehend him, otherwise they would have had to let him go. When asked if there is a chance that there is methamphetamine in the capsules, Waltman replied, "only if they put it in there."

Waltman also discussed his past addiction to methamphetamine.

"I was one of the worst meth-heads ever," Waltman admitted. "If I was back doing that, there is no way I could have the life that I have right now. My life is amazing, this is just a hiccup in the road. I'm still clean, besides the cannabis. I don't drink, I don't do ANY drugs. My diet is probably better than just about anybody's."

Waltman noted that his attitude was great and that he sat in solitary confinement at the airport with a smile on his face because he knows that the truth will eventually come out.

