WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler answered fan questions during the latest episode of his podcast, Dinner With The King. During the show, he was asked about the "House of Horrors" match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton at last Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view.

"I was so looking forward to the 'House of Horrors' match because I'm such a big horror movie fan," Lawler admitted. "I'm such a fan of these kind of things. I was really, really excited about this."

While Lawler was excited about the match, he admitted that he was ultimately disappointed with the final outcome.

"The WWE, they have the opportunity and they have the people to put together some really great special effects," Lawler said. "I guess my problem was I got my expectations up too high. I guess I expected more scary stuff. I'm not scared of baby dolls."

See Also Jerry Lawler On Why He Was Removed From WWE Pre-Shows

During this episode, Lawler also discussed if his commentary during the Attitude Era led to heat from any his fellow superstars, the Goldust promo never being a problem with Dusty Rhodes and Goldust and that Bret Hart and his family didn't mind Lawler's insults during their feud. He did add that Tazz didn't like some of the commentary when he debuted in WWE during the initial ECW invasion, and that heat might still linger today. You can check out the full episode below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.