- Cesaro is back for more Clash Royale gameplay in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

- Matches confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT episode are Hideo Itami vs. Kona Reeves and a battle royal to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Asuka. Battle royal participants include Victoria Gonzalez, Bianca Blair, Rachael Ellering, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, Kimberly Frankele, Candice LeRae, Aliyah, Liv Morgan, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross.

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Alicia Fox and Noam Dar are back together after reuniting after the main event of this week's WWE 205 Live, which saw Dar defeat Rich Swann. Dar recently returned to action after being out for a few weeks due to an undisclosed injury. Below is video of Fox and Dar reuniting on 205 Live:

