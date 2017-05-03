- Cesaro is back for more Clash Royale gameplay in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- Alicia Fox and Noam Dar are back together after reuniting after the main event of this week's WWE 205 Live, which saw Dar defeat Rich Swann. Dar recently returned to action after being out for a few weeks due to an undisclosed injury. Below is video of Fox and Dar reuniting on 205 Live:
TRUE LOVE! @NoamDar and @AliciaFoxy are officially BACK TOGETHER! #205Live @WWE205Live @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/rTfBd2wOwZ— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2017
