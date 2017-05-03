As noted, the main event of last night's WWE 205 Live saw Noam Dar defeat Rich Swann before reuniting with on-screen girlfriend Alicia Fox in a post-match segment.

"It's not like Dar was sending DMs on Instagram to people that he shouldn't have been. There's nothing embarrassing about what he's done. He simply stole the heart of a beautiful woman from Cedric Alexander, who was neglectful, didn't show Alicia Fox the attention she truly deserved."

Tom then commented on how Cedric was a terrible boyfriend to Alicia. Graves took another shot and said, "It's a lot longer flight than four hours for Dar."

As noted back in February, a woman shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with the engaged Phillips. Phillips wrote in the screenshot, "I'm in my seat with a massive erection. And a 4 hours flight ahead. I'm going to face f--k the s--t out of you."

You can listen to Graves' shot at Tom below:

Still can't believe Corey Graves vs. Tom Phillips happened unadvertised on 205Live. pic.twitter.com/seiws07BRW — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 3, 2017

