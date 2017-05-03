- As noted, the WWE RAW brand is currently in Rome to kick off the post-WrestleMania 33 international tour. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys check in with this new video and seem excited to work their first international tour in several years.

- Tickets are still available for the WWE UK TV tapings set for Norwich, England at Epic Studios on May 6th and May 7th. These tapings will be for the new WWE UK TV series that's planned for the WWE Network . WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, the WWE 205 Live roster and others are scheduled.

- As noted, Kofi Kingston is working towards making his ring return from ankle surgery. He posted this teaser last night and wrote, "Always forward..."

Always forward... A post shared by Kofi (@thetruekofi) on May 2, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.