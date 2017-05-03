- As noted, the WWE RAW brand is currently in Rome to kick off the post-WrestleMania 33 international tour. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys check in with this new video and seem excited to work their first international tour in several years.
- As noted, Kofi Kingston is working towards making his ring return from ankle surgery. He posted this teaser last night and wrote, "Always forward..."
