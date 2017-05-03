- Above is another preview for tonight's Total Divas as the storyline on Nikki Bella's return to the ring continues.
- Bill Goldberg has been announced for a special appearance at The Sugr Factory in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20th. Fans can get a photo and autograph with Goldberg for just $20 or pay $75 for the "Meet, Greet and Eat!" package. As seen below, fans can try the limited edition "Gold-Burger" with a gold glazed bun, double Angus beef patties, melted white & yellow cheddar and onion rings, served with pickles, lettuce, tomato, Sugar Factory sauce and hand-cut fries. Apparently the burger was crafted by the former WWE Universal Champion. Details on the appearance are below:
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.